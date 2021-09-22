COVID-19 cases up in Van Alstyne ISD

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

According to data reported by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, Van Alstyne ISD reported 11 new COVID-19 cases over the seven days between Sept. 6 and Sept. 12. Six of those cases were reported at Bob and Lola Sanford Elementary School. The information provided by the state did not specify where the other five new cases occurred.

Over the same time period, nine new cases were reported among district staff members. Four of them were at Sanford Elementary, with two staff cases reported at Partin Elementary and Van Alstyne Junior High, and one reported at the high school.

The numbers indicate an overall increase in COVID-19 cases within the district. During the previous weekly reporting period, Van Alstyne ISD reported eight new student cases and one new staff case.

As of Sept. 13, there had been 18 staff cases within the district so far this school year. At least 25 student cases have been reported so far as well based on a tally of the weekly data. However, the state date did not provide an official total.

The number of cases for the week of Sept. 13 through 19 will be released on the state’s Public School COVID-19 dashboard this Friday.