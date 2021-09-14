Community mourns death of former VA officer

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Local law enforcement officials are mourning the death of Grayson County Sheriff’s investigator Dusty Wainscott. The lifelong Grayson County resident died Sept. 8 after helping chase down two suspects who had fled the scene of a traffic stop.

Around 7 p.m. that evening Wainscott and fellow officers stopped a vehicle in Sherman near the intersection of Park Place and McGee Street. Two people from the car, prompting a chase on foot. The suspects were eventually apprehend and arrested.

Wainscott collapsed shortly thereafter, and was later pronounced dead at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center. He was 38 years old.

He had been with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office since 2008. Prior to that he served with Van Alstyne Police Department for three years. Police Chief Tim Barnes remembers him as a larger-than-life figure who brought a smile to work but always gave 110 percent. He likened him to a teddy bear with a heart of gold who would often come to the station eager to share a unique joke.

“He was just a good guy all around. You couldn’t have asked for a better officer,” Barnes says. “He was great with the community, a really caring guy who always wanted to help everyone.”

In addition to his stints at the Sheriff’s office and Van Alstyne police, Wainscott also served with the Pottsboro Police Department. During his 16-years tenure in Grayson County law enforcement, he worked as a patrol deputy, field-training officer, hostage negotiator, criminal investigator and intelligence investigator.

Wainscott is survived by his wife, Lindsay Wainscott of Whitesboro, as well as his parents and multiple family members. His obituary described him as a “good ol’ country boy” that will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. The organization Running 4 Heroes sponsored a memorial one mile run in his honor on the evening of Sept. 11.

“We lost a good one,” Barnes said. “It is very sad, and he is definitely going to be missed.”