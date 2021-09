staff reports

The city of Van Alstyne will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 11 a.m. this Saturday at the Van Alstyne Public Library. City leaders expected to be in attendance include Mayo Jim Atchison, Police Chief Tim Barnes and Fire Chief Ryan Dockery. BSA Troop 44 will lead a flag ceremony and the Sherman Police Regional Pipe Band will be on hand as well. There will also be a special memorial exhibit inside the library.