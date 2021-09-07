39 cases of COVID in VAISD

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Van Alstyne ISD reported 39 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending Aug. 29 according to information from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The agency releases data from the previous week each Friday. Numbers from the week ending Sept. 5 will be released on Sept. 11.

According to the state report, there were 10 new student cases at Van Alstyne High School reported between Aug. 21- 29. Over the same time period, there were 19 new cases reported at Van Alstyne Junior High and 10 at John and Nelda Partin Elementary. Combined, those cases represent approximately 2.7 percent of the students at the three campuses.

No data was reported for Sanford Elementary.

There were also five new staff cases reported at Partin and one at Van Alstyne Junior High. Howe High School reported five new student cases and one new staff case.

Statewide, nearly 52,000 students and 13,000 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 so far this school year.