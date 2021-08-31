Book sale set for Sept. 9-11

staff reports

The Friends of the Van Alstyne Library book sale returns next week It will be held at the Van Alstyne Community Center at 262 North Preston Street from 12- 8 p.m. Sept. 9; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 10; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11.

Organizers promise a huge selection of hardbacks, paperbacks, children’s books and DVDs. All proceeds benefit the Van Alstyne Public Library. Attendees will also have the opportunity to renew or sign up for membership in the Friends of the Van Alstyne Library nonprofit organization.