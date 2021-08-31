Elementary schools celebrate “Premier Panthers”

staff reports

There was some big celebrating this week at Van Alstyne elementary schools. Students at Partin and Sanford Elementary Schools were recognized for showing their “Panther PRIDE.” It’s an initiative that administrators at both campuses are encouraging this year.

“PRIDE” is an acronym for “prepared, respect, integrity, determined and engaged.” According to the “Panther Promise,” each student is asked to come prepared, have respect, act with integrity, be determined and stay engaged in all that they do wherever they go.

“We will reward our students with tickets that will be used for weekly drawings and will have Premier Panthers that will be recognized once every two weeks,” Sanford Elementary Principal Tiffany Bietz said. “We can’t wait to see the positive impact this has on our school community! This week we had our opportunity to celebrate the first group of Premier Panthers.”

Congratulations are in order for the following students:

Partin Elementary: Trenton Rodriguez, Rory Dennis, Malia Retland, Madeline Whipple, Harper Henry, Easton Medlock, Nora Hennagan, Abigail Bentley, Emma Lockwood, Jazmine Rodriguez, Sawyer Smith, McKenzie Warren, Piper Abbott, Presley Richards, Ella Bauman, Carson Liu, Aaron Crail, Jack Simmons, Noelle Swink, Camila Martinez, Carmen Hall, Hattie Magill, Zoey Gros, Emma Streetman, Braydon Padgett, Kennedy Cunningham, Cooper Williamson.

Sanford Elementary: Nora Asberry, Camryn Yancey, Elly Griffin, Camden Null, Brooklyn Catterton, Madison Hanes, Katrina Tran, Mary Ling, Aiden Tomlin, Macey Murphy, Dallas Johnson, Kendrick Kelley, Stella Baker, Lina Crow, Claire Cooper, Addison Adair, Christopher Resendiz, Cason Phillips, Emmett Dowdy, Natalie Gongoria, Ilyana Felkey, Zaaryn Perez, John Wells, Emma Boling, Cortt Best, Lara Boling, Marlo Cooper, Paisley Beaver, Peyton Beazley, Jesse Johnson, Destiny Hernandez.