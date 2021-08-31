Clay Shoot still a go but reunion rescheduled

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne Education Foundation Sporting Clays Classis returns Oct. 2. The ninth installment of the popular fundraiser will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at Bethel Canyon Ranch in Whitewright.

The Education Foundation funds scholarships for Van Alstyne ISD students and grants for district teachers. The Sporting Clays Classic is one of three major events that account for the majority of its funding.

Speaking of teacher grants, the foundation would like to remind local teachers that the deadline for them to submit their grant applications is Sept. 10. Selected teachers will be announced in October.

While the clay shooting event is still on, the foundation made the difficult decision to postpone that All School Reunion that was also slated for Oct. 2. Plans now call for the reunion to be held sometime in March 2022. Organizers promise an event that will be bigger and better than ever with some great things in store.

“We didn’t want to move the reunion, but we had to,” Education Foundation Executive Director Mandy Montgomery said.

While disappointed that the event will not be held this fall, the delay does give those who have lost touch with their alma matter more time to reconnect. Montgomery is asking all Van Alstyne alumni to email their contact information to her at mmontgomery@vanalstyneisd.org so that the foundation can send them updates on the rescheduled reunion.