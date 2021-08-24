Fall der All Festival postponed until spring

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce announced this week that the Fall der All festival will be postponed until spring. A number of things factored into the decision including public safety concerns and a lack of parking due to construction on the Central Social District park. It was a collaborative decision made by the Chamber along with input from the city leadership team including City Manager Lane Jones, Fire Chief Ryan Dockery and Police Chief Tim Barnes.

Chamber Executive Director Maria Hickson-Grimmett emphasized that the festival has not been canceled. It is simply being postponed until the spring when a better event can be held at the new park.

“We plan on having a great big spring fling celebration at the new park with bands and fun things for the kids,” she said.

Fall der All was last held in Oct. 2019. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.