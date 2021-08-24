Dollar General closes after employees contract COVID

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Last week, a local store temporarily closed its doors due to COVID. On Aug. 19, Dollar General’s corporate public relations department confirmed that the store at 901 Texana Street had temporary closed because multiple employees had tested positive for the virus.

The company policy prohibits employees who have the virus from coming to work, the representative said.

“We have taken a number of actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic designed to enhance employee and customer health and safety, and it would be against company policy to require an employee who has been diagnosed with COVID 19 or who displays symptoms of the virus to work,” Dollar General Senior Manager of Public Relations Katie Ellison said in response to an email inquiring about the situation.

“Employees who are experiencing fever or other symptoms of the virus are asked to stay home, and those impacted by COVID-19, including those who must remain at home due to their own diagnosis, to care for an immediate family or household member or while awaiting test results based on their own health symptoms, are paid for regularly-scheduled hours during those times.”

Ellison added that by entering the worksite, employees are confirming that they are COVID symptom free, have not been in direct contact with someone known to have tested positive for COVID, and are not awaiting the results of a COVID test. Dollar General is also giving all hourly team members a one-time payment equivalent to four hours of wages if they vaccinated.

Despite these assurances, Ellison and the corporate public relations department did not respond to repeated requests for comment regarding the validity of the Van Alstyne store allegations. They also would not say exactly now may local employees tested positive.