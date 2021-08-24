VA Library to host gardening class

staff reports

The Van Alstyne Public Library will be the site of a fall gardening class at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 28. Attendees will learn more about soil prep, fall favorites, container gardens and how to prepare for frost.

This event is being hosted by the Grayson County Master Gardeners Association. That organization is an educational and volunteer program affiliated with the Texas Master Gardner Association and the Texas Cooperative Extension within Texas A&M University.

The organization is known for its special training in horticulture. Those who become Master Gardeners contribute time as volunteers working through their extension office to provide horticultural-related information to their communities.