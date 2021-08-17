Sharon Brazeal to serve on Silver-Haired Legislature

staff reports

Van Alstyne’s own Sharon Brazeal was recently sworn in as a member of the 19th Texas Silver-Haired Legislature. She will represent the Texoma AAA region and serve as a member of the Administrative Committee and Chair of the TSHL Rural-Urban Legislative Issues Committee.

The Texas Silver-Haired Legislature is a non-partisan body created by the State Legislature in 1985. Since its inception, approximately 700 seniors have been elected to serve in it. Delegates research senior issues and prepare resolutions for potential legislation next spring. Approved resolutions will then be sent in a legislative report to the Governor, Lt. Governor and all State legislators. Members serve two-year terms. The organization’s mission statement is that, “the applied wisdom, energy, and experience of aging will improve the lives of all Texans through education, knowledge, and involvement in legislation and governmental affairs.”

Among the issues advocated by the Silver-Haired Legislature advocated for during the most recent session were legislation that increased the financial strength of the Teacher Retirement System and the State Employees Retirement System pension plans, increased the personal needs allowance to $60 for Medicaid nursing home residents, provided for the expansion of broadband services in rural areas, expanded the research into and medical use of low-THC cannabis products, and enhanced criminal degree and fines for those who perpetrate internet fraud against seniors.

Brazeal joins Joe Henderson, Ross Rolirad, Sharon Rolirad, Joe Dale, and Fred Meyer as representatives from the Texoma AAA Region. Rhonda M. Rogers of Paris, TX was re-elected as speaker. She will also serve on the Executive Committee along with Speaker Pro Tem Dr. Sharron (Sherry) Hubbard, Deputy Speaker Pro Tem Barbara Adylett, Comptroller Wayne Merrill and Secretary Bobette Doerrie.

Longtime member Pat Porter was named Speaker Emeritus during the closing session. Rogers praised Porter for her dedication, commitment, and hard work for the senior population of Texas.

“The Honorable Pat Porter has served in virtually every office in the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature,” Rogers said. “Her leadership has resulted in countless bills that have been passed into law and I know that she will continue to serve our senior citizens and this great State as Speaker Emeritus.”