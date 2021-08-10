National Night Out to return Oct. 5

staff reports

The Van Alstyne Police Department recently announced that National Night out will return this year from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5 at a yet-to-be-determined location. The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign intended to promote partnerships between police and the community. It also aims to enhance the relationships between neighbors and law enforcement, proving an opportunity to bring them together under positive circumstances.

While much of the country celebrates National Night Out on the first Tuesday in August, most Texas cities celebrate in October when outdoor temperatures are typically much more bearable.