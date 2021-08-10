El Patio Escondido reopens

staff reports

Longtime local Mexican food restaurant El Patio Escondido reopened Wednesday.

The restaurant at 495 West Van Alstyne Parkway had been close for nearly after a month after a vehicle struck the building and started a fire. The owners say that they are ecstatic to welcome the community back.

According to a recent social media post, they are also great for all of the messages, posts, and phones they have received over the past month.

“Sometimes it's tough seeing a blessing in disguise,” they said in a post announcing their impending reopening. “With that said, we are just as eager to open up as you are to come in for lunch or dinner. We are well beyond rested and waiting to turn on that open sign.”