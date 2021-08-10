Central Social District Park on track for spring debut

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Construction on the Van Alstyne Central Social District Park remains on track to finish by next spring according to City Manager Lane Jones.

During his Aug. 10 report to the City Council Jones said the target date is now March 25, 2022. Crews have completed drainage work and are now in the process of installing electrical, water and sewer components.

Paving on the Main Street parking lot will begin in the next week. The lot north of Jefferson Street will be paved in two sections to minimize the effects on local businesses.

Jones said that the city has also begun booking events for the new facility. Among them are a wine festival scheduled for the end of April and a classic car auction slated for May 14, 2022.

Baseball field renovations underway

Jones also reported that renovations to the Forrest Moore Park baseball fields have begun. They are expected to take around eight weeks. The two city-owned fields will get new infield surfaces, improved drainage, new bases, homes plates, irrigation systems and sod. They will be closed while work is being done to allow for the sod to properly root.

Other projects proceeding as planned

The wastewater improvement project on Clements Avenue has been completed. A similar project on Dallas Avenue is about 75 percent complete. The street will be repaved as soon as the water and wastewater lines have been replaced.

Work on the city’s water well #6 should begin in the next three months. The project will replace its motors, pumps and disinfection equipment. The current pumps are now 15 years old. When the upgrades are finished, Van Alstyne will be able to tap into the Collin Grayson Municipal Alliance (CGMA) water supply should the need ever arise.