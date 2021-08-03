Dance studio expansion nears completion

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Expansion work at Fierce Motions in Dance should be complete later this month. The studio is expanding into the second floor of the historic downtown building it has occupied for many years. Owner Donna Kramer-Almon says hopes to have kids dancing up there by Aug. 16.

“There will be a special event to celebrate but I need to have everything lined up before we do it,” she says.

The expansion is being done with help from the Van Alstyne Community & Economic Development Corporation. Fierce Motions received a retention and expansion grant. The money is being used to add space for dance and music lessons. Kramer-Almon said she was not even aware of that type of grant until she spoke with Development Corporation executive director Rodney Williams. When she told him her plans, he said that was exactly the type of project the corporation can assist with. She just had to go through the application process.

Retention and expansion grants help businesses expand their physical footprint and their employee base. The reasoning behind them is that healthier businesses make things better for all who live in Van Alstyne. More students and more potential employees will bring more people to the downtown area.

Kramer-Almon said so many students have wanted to dance she had to start a waiting list, something she never wanted to do. The expanded space, including a large 50x25 room and a smaller one, will allow her to accommodate them. It will also allow for additional karate classes as well as the addition of music and voice lessons.

“Now we can get all the performing arts in one building. That was my whole goal,” Kramer-Almon says.