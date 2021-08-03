Crown Cleaners closes

staff reports

Owners Chris and Gwen Ishmael announced last week that Crown Cleaners on East Jefferson Street is closing. That store stopped accepting items to be cleaned on July 29. Those who previously dropped off clothes have until Aug. 20 to pick them up.

“We’ve enjoyed serving our neighbors and community, and we thank you all for your patronage,” the owners said in a statant announcing the closure. “We’ve also had the privilege of working with some of the best people around – the Crown Cleaners staff. A huge, ‘Thank you!’ for your dedication and tireless work.”

Before thanking the community for its support, the Ishmaels added that they believe there are amazing times ahead in Van Alstyne.

“Our building and the various businesses it has housed have been vibrant fixtures of the downtown area for well over a century, and we’re excited to see what the new owners have in store for our wonderful community,” they said.