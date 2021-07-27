Van Alstyne library blings-out

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Popular children’s book author and illustrator Dawn Secord read her award-winning book “No Ghoulish Green Monsters Here” to an enthusiastic group of kids at the Van Alstyne Public Library July 21. While they no doubt enjoyed the book, they may have even been more excited to meet her traveling buddy, Bling.

Bling is a friendly Irish Setter who just happens to be the star of “No Ghoulish Green Monsters Here.” In the book, she is a brave adventurer who likes to help others. When her family is away, she works to capture monsters and save the day with the help of her best friend, Sushi the goldfish.

The story earned a Silver Award from the Mom’s Choice Awards this year. It was also a finalist in the International Book Awards Children’s Picture Book category.

In addition to writing, Secord is an accomplished artiest who specializes in fine art animal paintings. She said that she enjoyed her time in Van Alstyne, and that the library, as well as directory Judy Kimzey, were “absolutely the best.”

End of Summer Celebration this Saturday

To mark the end of this year’s summer reading program, the library will host the Blackland Prairie Raptor Show July 31 at Forrest Moore Park. The event starts at 10:30 a.m., and will feature lives birds of prey swooping, diving and performing tricks. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets.