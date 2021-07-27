VA looking to hire new clerk

staff reports

Van Alstyne is looking to hire a new processing and general clerical clerk. The part-time position would report to the library director and require approximately 15 hours per week. All candidates must have at least a high school diploma. Experience working in a public library or bookstore is also preferred.

Among the job responsibilities would be processing new library materials for circulation including printing and placing barcode stickers, spine labels, other stickers as appropriate, covering book jackets and reinforcing binding where appropriate. Candidates would also be expected to develop purchase lists for processing supplies, maintain a budget, sort donations for book sale and library collection and assist with other library duties as assigned.

More information on the opening can be found on the Van Alstyne website.