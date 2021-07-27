VA bus rider enrollment open through Aug. 6

staff reports

Van Alstyne ISD bus rider enrollment is now open. It will run through Aug. 6. The only way to enroll this year is online.

District officials ask parents to enroll their students if they will be riding the school bus on a consistent basis. This will help ensure that bus routes are as accurate as possible. All returning riders are will also need to re-enroll for the upcoming school year.

Parents who have enrolled their child will receive an email with routing information no later than 2 p.m. on Aug. 11. Those who do not receive an email are asked to contact the district.

After enrollment closes on Aug. 6, it will not reopen until Aug. 12. Those with additional questions, as well as those who don’t have access to a computer, are asked to call Krystle DiPaolo or Adam Uhrich at 903-712-1109.