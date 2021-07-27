Howe MS band wins state

staff reports

The Howe Middle School combined seventh and eighth-grade band has won the state championship. They earned top honors with their performance of “Bazaar.” Their march “Little Champ” also took home fifth place honors.

In May, the band recorded their performance and submitted them to the judges. Based on their performance, they advanced to the state level of the Outstanding Performance series competition in June. They were then pitted against other outstanding bands from across the state at the Texas Bandmasters Convention.

The Howe Middle School Band was led by Julie Cook, David Bilyeu and Brandon Manuel along with support from the Howe High School Band program under the direction of Angie Liss.