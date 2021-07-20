VAISD new student enrollment begins

staff reports

Van Alstyne ISD new student enrollment is now underway. Parents and students can register at vanalstyneisd.org. Upon completing the online registration, they will need to submit required documents to the campus where the student is zoned to go to school.

Those required documents include a copy of the student’s state-issued birth certificate, immunization records, the student’s social security card and the parent or guardian’s driver’s license. Proof of residency is also required in the form of a water, gas or electricity bill. These documents may be mailed, faxed or dropped off at the appropriate school office.

Parents of returning students are asked to go into the district’s parent portal and confirm that all information about their students is correct. There is also a link for parents to add additional children who are enrolling in the district for the first time.

District officials advise that the parent portal will be down over the coming weekend, beginning Friday, July 23 at 6 p.m. It is expected to be back up and running by Monday morning.