City Council allocates $81K to baseball field renovations

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne City Council approved an $81, 570 expenditure to renovate both baseball fields at Forrest Moore Park. Money for the improvements will come from the city’s Community Development Fund, which had a balance of $516,880.66 as of July 13. An additional $60,000 is expected to be added to the fund before Sept. 30.

Under the plan, the current playing surface will be regraded to allow for better drainage. Home plate, the pitching rubber, bases and other features will be set to official baseball regulations.

Standing water after heavy rains has been a constant problem at the park. In order to address this, Diamond Pro Infield Conditioner will be added to help the infield dry off faster. The outfield grass will also be regraded to allow for better drainage.

City officials say that taking these steps will allow Van Alstyne to host more tournaments during baseball season. The fields could also be rented out and used more throughout the year.

Architectural Review Panel Chairs & P&Z Commissioners Announced

Also on July 13, the City Council approved the first chairs of the newly created Architectural Review Panel. Dusty Williams will serve as the chairperson and Maria Hickson-Grimmett will serve as the vice-chairperson. Additionally, Christy Wilson and Julie Lanicek were named as alternate commissioners on the panel.

The Council also voted to name Dale De Mond, Larry Cooper and Matt Uppole to the Planning & Zoning Commission. Mark McKinney and Caleb Pratt will serve as alternates.