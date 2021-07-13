VA library starts membership drive

staff reports

The Friends of the Van Alstyne Library organization has started its 2021 membership drive. Officials with the local nonprofit say that membership dues and any additional donations will be used to replace lost funding and guarantee that the library’s programming continues uninterrupted.

There are three ways that people can donate to the organization. They can go online to friendsofvalibrary.com/support/donations and contribute via PayPal. Contributors do not need to have a PayPal account. They can use their regular credit cards. Details will not be shared.

Donations may be made in person at the library from 12- 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday or from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. People can also mail their donations to PO Box 1132 Van Alstyne, TX 75495.

Since Friends of the Van Alstyne Library is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, donations may be tax-deductible. The organization raises money intended to enhance funding from local government. Its mission is to advance the role of the library as a vital community resource and as an institution critical to the culture, education and enrichment of the community.

Annual memberships are $5 for seniors, $10 for individuals and $25 for families. Corporate members who pay the $100 annual fee receive special recognition on the website. Member benefits include discounts at Friends book sales and admittance to preview night at Friends book sales. They will also have endless volunteer opportunities.