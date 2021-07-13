Van Alstyne issues 74 home permits in June

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Van Alstyne issued 114 building permits in June. Of those, 74 were for new single-family residential developments.

“The city continues to realize strong growth in the number of permits issued,” City Manager Lane Jones said in his July 13 monthly report to the city council. “We anticipate this trend will continue into the next fiscal year.

Also in the July 13 report, Jones said that the city’s infrastructure improvement projects remain on schedule. The Marshall Street water line and paving project is slated to begin the week of July 19. On Clements Street, water and sewer lines have already been installed and the asphalt road surface has been completed.

Next up for repairs will be Jefferson Street, which will also get new water and sewer lines as well as repaving. Jones says that planners are looking into the costs of repaving the Van Alstyne historic district as well as costs for hiding some utility lines.

“We are currently working with Oncor to better determine the cost of moving utilities underground,” Jones said. “Once all costs are determined, I will come to City Council to review the scope of work and provide associated costs.”

These costs would likely factor into the city budget. City staff has spent much of the past two months developing operating budgets for the upcoming financial year. The city management team hosted a budget workshop with the council at the end of June. A second workshop in July will review the utility fun budget proposal.

“The city anticipates receiving final property valuations in late July and will make a final budget presentation to City Council shortly thereafter,” Jones said.