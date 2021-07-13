Van Alstyne completes water well repairs

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The city of Van Alstyne was under an emergency conservation order last week as major maintenance was performed on one of the wells that provides drinking water.

Starting July 7, residents were asked to suspend unnecessary water usage and to refrain from outdoor watering. During that time, crews pulled pipes and replaced several joints at the well that were showing signs of fatigue. They also replaced the aging pump and motor.

Residents apparently heeded the calls for conservation. The water system remained operational throughout the work, and there was no need to take additional measures or call for a boil order. The water tower maintained proper levels and the city’s underground storage tanks contend to operate properly.

City officials lifted the emergency conservation order July 9 once maintenance work was completed.

The Van Alstyne water system is currently supplied by six water wells. If the need ever arises, the city can draw water from a shared line that also provides water to Melissa, Anna, and Howe.