VA Fireworks celebration set for July 4

staff reports

Van Alstyne’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration returns this Sunday at the Van Alstyne High School parking lot. The entire community is invited to bring their lawn chairs, their families and their friends for a fun-filled evening of patriotic fun.

This event is jointly sponsored by the City of Van Alstyne and The Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with a parade starting at Van Alstyne Middle School and ending at the high school. The Trey Allen band will perform from 7- 9 p.m., ending their performance with the national anthem. Van Alstyne Cub Scouts will lead the presentation of colors. Fireworks are expected to start around 9:20 p.m.

Attendees are also encouraged to come hungry. Several food trucks will be onsite serving everything from barbecue to ice cream. Among those expected to be there are SU Amazing Foods, The Crazy Red Rooster Snack Shack & Kettle Corn, Poppa's Pit Barbeque, Sno-Ball Express and Everything Ice Cream.