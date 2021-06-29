Van Alstyne CDC earmarks $100K for Central Social District

staff reports

The Van Alstyne Community Development Corporation presented the City of Van Alstyne and City Manager Lane Jones a check for $100,000 on June 25. The funds were provided via a Community Development Grant approved by the CDC Board of Directors. They are intended to help equip the city's new Central Social District Park.

"It's an honor for us to help contribute to the City's new park," said VACDC Executive Director Rodney Williams. "This is an important step in the growth and standing of our downtown and our entire community."

The Central Social District Park will serve as the entertainment and social hub for activities in downtown Van Alstyne. The new venue is currently under construction and will play host to a performance stage, splash pad, adult swings, food truck parking and a playground, among other things. According to Jones, the CDC grant will be used for park benches, picnic tables and folding chairs as well as tables and tents for the farmers market area. Any remaining funds will be allocated for additional amenities.