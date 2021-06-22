Van Alstyne seeks chief finance officer

staff reports

Van Alstyne is looking for a chief finance officer. On June 18, the city posted the position on its official website. The person named to the position will be expected to plan, supervise and coordinate the city's fiscal and accounting activities. He or she will also be expected to serve in a senior leadership role while directing, supervising and evaluating the work of staff as assigned while reporting to the city manager.

“The City of Van Alstyne is seeking a highly experienced professional to oversee operations of the finance department, utility billing and collections,” the job posting said. “Primary responsibilities include audit, cash management, debt service, finance, public investments, purchasing, payroll, banking, financial accounting and reporting in compliance with generally accepted accounting principles and comprehensive financial forecasting.”

Applicants will also be expected to develop, monitor and revise financial policies and procedures, formulate and direct the city’s cash and debt management programs as well as coordinate and oversee the annual independent audit and preparation of the comprehensive annual financial report to the City Council.

Minimum qualifications include a degree in a related field, at least seven years of governmental experience in finance and accounting, and other relevant knowledge or experience. The annual salary range for the position is $95,000 to $129,000. Those interested are encouraged to submit an application and resume.

Van Alstyne officials are also looking for two full-time utility maintenance workers. The person in this position will be expected to perform various routine and repetitive tasks to construct, repair, and maintain the city’s water distribution and wastewater collection systems, and other water and sewer utility operations. The job is a full-time non-exempt position with an annual salary of between $29,120 and $37,440.