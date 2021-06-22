Progress continues on 2nd phase of VA Industrial Park

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Construction continues on the second phase of the Cold Springs Industrial Park. Work at the property owned by the Van Alstyne Community & Economic Development Corporation was delayed by a couple of weeks last month due to spring rains. Now it’s full steam ahead according to Community and Economic Development director Rodney Williams.

Earlier this year officials broke ground on 40-acres additional acres on the south side of the industrial park. The land was acquired as part of a $1.2 million project to expand the park and attract new industrial and manufacturing businesses to the city. An updated timeline calls for work to be completed by late July or early August.

“Right now it’s just ticking along,” Williams says. “The roadway is our focal point for the moment and then putting in the infrastructure.”

That roadway, Industrial Parkway, is being extended into the southern part of the industrial park. This will allow businesses to access the new site. The road will eventually be expanded all the way to County Line Road. However, that intersection cannot be completed until county officials complete a planned expansion on that road.

The Cold Springs Industrial Park is currently home to the Foxworth-Galbratih Lumber Company and LaCore Enterprises. DreamLine Windows and Doors will be the first business to move into the second phase. The company is moving its headquarters to Van Alstyne and will build its facility from the ground up.

DreamLine sells residential business products to contractors and homeowners and is one of the few Texas companies that can manufacture curved glass. The company has purchased five acres on the site and has an option to take an additional five.

The Community & Economic Development Corporation is also in serious negotiations with a second company that would occupy another six acres. Williams is hopeful that a deal will be struck soon. If it comes to fruition, that would leave only 12 acres left for additional development at the park.