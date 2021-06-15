New video game has VA roots

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Gamers playing the new release Chivalry II are no doubt familiar with its musical score. What they may not know is that the man responsible for the dynamic music calls Van Alstyne home.

J.D. Spears recently set up a studio in downtown Van Alstyne. It’s outfitted with guitars, a piano, sound mixing software and various other instruments. He says it’s a great place to come in and work on his creative projects.

"Chivalry II" was released on June 8. Some have described it as Call of Duty played with weapons from the Middle Ages like long swords and battle axes. The game is the sequel to "Chivalry: Medieval Warfare," which was released in 2012. For Spears, it’s also his big break, the most high-profile project he’s overseen after years of working his way through the industry.

“I was getting serious about focusing on video games but didn’t’ know where to start,” he says. “One day about four years ago I sent out several hundred emails. Everything was personalized. I didn’t want to bulk send anything because people can catch on to that really quick.”

Included in all of those emails were demos of some of the work he had already done. No one responded initially. About a year later he got a response from Torn Banner Studios, the developer behind Chivalry II. They asked if he would be interested in doing a demo for them. The rest, as they say, is history.

For the past two years, Spears has been meticulously working on scoring the music for all possible scenes in the game. Developers present him with concepts and the back story behind certain characters and scenes. He then creates the music, writing it for every instrument in the score. It’s loaded onto software and sent to an orchestrator who makes adjustments as needed and works to get it recorded

Spears showed his talent for music at an early age. As a child growing up in the Tyler area, he regularly performed in various small Texas towns. That lead to a regular gig singing at Loretta Lynn’s show in Branson, Missouri when he was five years old. His family moved there for several years. During that time he also performed with country stars like George Jones and Conway Twitty.

“I was so small I have just the fuzziest memories of some of it, so it feels like that was a different life,” he recalls

As a small child singing about love and heartbreak, he was something of a novelty singer during those days. As he got older that novelty began to wear off. The family moved back to East Texas when he was in fifth grade. In high school he was a drum major in the school band while also playing in various rock bands.

He and a friend continued pursuing the rock star dreams after high school, eventually signing with a small label and touring across the country. As Spears puts it, that ran its course and he found himself living in Denton. Also living there was his girlfriend and future wife, Allison, who hailed from Van Alstyne. The two were getting serious and eventually decided to get married. That led him to make a fateful decision: move to Los Angeles and pursue a career writing musical score, or head out to Nashville and try his hand at writing country songs.

He chose Nashville because he had a connection who could help him get into the industry. Ironically, the industry help helped him get into was composing. These days an increasing number of scores, particularly for video games, are being done in Nashville.

“It’s just kind of weird how stuff works out and we had a great time there,” he said. “We got to work on a lot of insane once-in-a-lifetime kind of stuff.”

While Spears readily admits that he loved Nashville, he also saw his time there as something with a clear beginning, middle and end. When the pandemic hit last year, he and Allison realized that things had changed.

“We were both kind of looking for a change,” he recalled. “We had two small kids at the time, and being close to family sounded really appealing.”

In Nashville, he was working full time in the day and then going home to work on his composing. It was an untenable schedule to say the least. The “side gig” was going well enough to almost make it a full-time job. By moving to Van Alstyne, he was also able to afford a sizable studio space he never would have had in larger locales.

Spears now has three children under age three. He loves being able to walk to work and create in a more laid-back environment. Technology has evolved to the point where he can easily collaborate with people across the globe. If a meeting comes up that requires his presence, it’s pretty easy to just hop on a plane and be there. While he’s not one to ever rule anything out, Spears says his goal right now is to stay in Van Alstyne and focus on composing video game scores for as long as he can.

He relishes being able to do something he loves, even if it’s a job he didn't know was possible doing his younger days. As he continues, hopes to find a way to inspire and give back to the community, particularly younger people. He wants them to know they may have more options than they realize.

“I know there are tons of musically talented students that might be interested in at least knowing this is a job,” he said.