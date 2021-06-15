Mosquito fogging schedule announced

staff reports

The City of Van Alstyne will spray for mosquitoes on June 22 and July 2. Both fogging sessions are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. and continue for several hours as crews work to cover the city. The goal is to control the adult mosquito population.

Officials say that all of the mosquito control adulticides they plan to use have been approved by federal and state agencies. They will be applied by vehicle mounted ultra-low volume foggers designed to reduce exposure to people and the environment.

Residents seeking more information on the spraying are advised to call 903-482-5426.