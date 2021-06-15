City Council approves B&Bs in residential neighborhoods

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

During its June 9 meeting, the Van Alstyne City Council approved a change to its zoning ordinance allowing bed and breakfasts in areas designated as residential. However, anyone interested in opening a B&B would still have to apply for a specific-use permit.

That process includes approval of the city council as well as a public hearing, notification in the newspaper, and notification of nearby residents. There would also be additional requirements like adequate parking

The initiative was created with some of the city's historic homes in mind. Before the council vote, bed and breakfast was not among the suitable uses for residential zoned areas. Since many of Van Alstyne’s historic homes are located in areas zoned for residential, property owners owner were prohibited from operating B&B’s no matter the circumstance.

There are not no imminent plans for a new bed and breakfast at this time. However, city officials say there have been informal inquiries from some local property owners

Thomas re-appointed as mayor pro tem

The council unanimously approved Lee Thomas to continue as mayor pro tem. Per state law, after each election, the city council is required to nominate and approve a member that fills in for the mayor should he resign or otherwise not be able to perform his duties.