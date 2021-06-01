Fireworks show set for the Fourth

staff reports

Independence Day fireworks will light up the Van Alstyne sky on July 4. The City of Van Alstyne and the Chamber of Commerce are jointly hosting a celebration and fireworks show at the Van Alstyne High School parking lot that evening.

Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. Food trucks and vendors scheduled to be there include SU Amazing Foods, The Crazy Red Rooster Snack Shack & Kettle Corn, Sno-Ball Express and Everything Ice Cream.

The Trey Allen Band will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Their performance will conclude with the National Anthem and the presentation of colors by Van Alstyne Cub Scouts.

Fireworks will commence around 9:20 p.m. Residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and their neighbors for a fun-filled evening.