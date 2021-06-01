Fierce Motions in Dance shines bright

staff reports

The students at Van Alstyne’s Fierce Motions in Dance are having quite a year. So far in 2021, individuals have placed first highest overall an astounding 25 times. There have also been seven second highest and four third highest overall finishes as well as a fourth highest, two fifth and one sixth.

Dancers have also earned a Synergy Shine, 23 Platinums, 32 High Golds and 53 Golds. Additional Special awards given include “Picture perfect,” “A Class Act,” Two “Judges Choice,” an entertainment award, four costume awards, a teacher award and a choreography award.

The team is now poised for a strong showing at Nationals later this month.