Fall der All to return Oct. 16

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce announced that Fall der All will be returning this year. The annual event was canceled last year due to COVID-19. This years’ festival will take place from 1-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 in Downtown Van Alstyne.

“It’s going to be pretty well laid out as it was before,” Chamber representative Stephanie Burge said.

Fall der All is an annual event presented by the Chamber of Commerce to bring people to the downtown area. It serves as both a community-building occasion and an opportunity to bring more exposure to local businesses.

Organizers are still working on ironing out the specifics for this year’s celebration. Tentative plans include bands playing throughout the day culminating with a headliner at the end of the evening. There will also be multiple food vendors and food trucks, as well as booths manned by vendors, local businesses and area nonprofits. While no one has been officially booked yet, multiple people have already reached out to chamber officials expressing their interest in participating.

There will be an antique car show for all the auto aficionados. The popular kiddie area is also expected to return. Specifics on that will also be released at a later date.

The Chamber is still seeking sponsors to help make Fall der All a success. Those seeking more information on that or about the event itself are advised to visit vanalstynechamber.org or the new Facebook page, 2021 Fall der All Festival- Van Alstyne. Questions and other inquiries may also be emailed to vanalstynechamber@gmail.com.