staff reports

The Van Alstyne community came together at Panther Stadium May 21 to celebrate the High School Class of 2021. Days of rain subsided long enough to give students the moment in the spotlight they deserved. It was an evening of tears and celebration, as the students who endured a high school experience unlike any other reached their lifelong goal. As a group they were thankful for those who helped them, and excited for the future that awaits.