VA Library unveils summer plans

By Rick Bailey

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne Public Library announced its 2021 summer reading program designed to keep kids engaged and learning while school is out.

“Summer reading programs are a staple of public library programs,” library director Judy Kimzey says. “When schools take a step out we step in to fill the gap.”

Kids can sign up for the reading incentive program online. There are three levels to choose from based on age. Those who meet their reading goals will earn a prize bag.

There are also a series of events planned in conjunction with the summer reading program. They kick off June 1 with a performance from bubble master Brett Roberts. The experience is designed to be entertaining while also teaching kids about the science of bubbles and surface tension.

On June 7 the library will host a history walk through the heart of historic Van Alstyne. Participants will visit local landmarks while comparing them to pictures of the people and businesses that once occupied those spaces. While this event was created with kids in mind, Kimzey says that the hope is that it will serve as the foundation of a future ongoing adult history walk.

The following Monday, June 14, brings Story Walk. This will be an opportunity to spend some time a Forest Moore Park while enjoying a story.

Dog lovers should circle June 21 on their calendars. The library will host Dog Days featuring a dog show and parade where everyone can show their favorite pooch. Many prices will be awarded for everything from best in show to “waggiest” tail. There will also be a guest speaker and possibly even some special pet treats for sale

June 28 will see the Mad Science Show with fun experiences for the whole family.

Upcoming events in July include Lego Day July 5 and a second Story Walk on July 12. Big rigs will be on display July 19 when kids will have a hands-on fire truck experience. The summer reading program grand finale will be the July 31 Raptor Show features birds of prey swooping, diving and performing seemingly impossible tricks.

Planning for the summer reading program was particularly tricky this year since it had to be done with COVID-19 in mind. This is why all of the special programs were planned outdoors. However, now that restrictions have been eased, people can now visit the library in person as well Beginning June 1, the library will be open from 12-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Curbside pick-up will also still be available.