Van Alstyne HS scholarship winners announced

staff reports

The Van Alstyne Education Foundation recently announced its 2021 scholarship winners. Combined these students earned over $45,0000 toward their college education. According to Van Alstyne ISD officers, this year’s senior class received over $2 million in scholarships.

Van Alstyne Education Foundation Scholarship Winners:

Kylie Allen: Bob & Lola Sanford Endowed Scholarship $1500

Jordan Caldwell: Atchison Family Endowed Scholarship $500

Isabella Chartier: David & Linda Wood Endowed Scholarship $250, VAEF Scholarship $250

Allison Cholette: Roy Jackson Memorial Endowed Scholarship $400 Class of 2020 Endowed Scholarship $200 Robert & Uldine Hynds Endowed Scholarship $400 VAEF Scholarship $2000

Carson Cooper: John K. Hynds Memorial Endowed Scholarship $450, VAEF Scholarship $50

Janessa Crawford: William Gentle Memorial Endowed Scholarship $300, VAEF Scholarship $1200

Makenna Dancer: Reagan Memorial Endowed Scholarship $700

Thomas Fowler: Benton Family Red Raider Scholarship $500

Nathan Henley: Grant Memorial Endowed Scholarship $700, VAEF Scholarship $50

Clarissa Hernandez-Alvarez: Miller Vocational Scholarship $500

Kevin Hernandez-Bautista: Bob & Lola Sanford Endowed Scholarship $50, Betty Childress Memorial Endowed Scholarship $300, Atchison Family Endowed Scholarship $50, Spies Family Endowed Scholarship $100, VAEF Scholarship $2000

Gary Knight: VAEF Scholarship $1500

Lexie Lewis: David Beckham Fine Arts Scholarship $3000

Brett Long: VAEF Scholarship $2500

Tinsley Love: Bob & Lola Sanford Endowed Scholarship $1000

Maggie Marshall: Jackie Cavender Memorial Scholarship $100, VAEF Scholarship $1400

Zackary Morakabian: VAEF Scholarship $3000

Adriana Morales-Jaramillo: VAEF Scholarship $5000

Chloe Morgan: Rodney & Pam Carroll Scholarship $1000

Zoe Mosby: Spies Family Scholarship $500 VAEF Scholarship $2000

Madison Murley: Spies Endowed Scholarship $250

Sydney Rosenkrantz: VAEF Scholarship $5000

Dayanara Saenz: ABARA Endowed Scholarship $2000

Easley Smith: ABARA Endowed Scholarship $250

Sydney Sullivan: Dorothy Loftice Memorial Endowed Scholarship $250

Logan Walnofer: Kinetic Solutions Comm Engineering Scholarship $1000

Elizabeth Ward: VAEF Scholarship $3000