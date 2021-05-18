City Council nixes east side development

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

City Hall was more crowded than usual May 11 as dozens of people came out to express their opposition to a proposed 133-home senior living development on the city’s east side. The proposed subdivision would have been located near the intersection of FM121 and Lincoln Park Road. Many residents in attendance voiced concern that Van Alstyne’s current infrastructure would be overwhelmed by the development along with its accompanying two parks and a fishing pond.

Council members agreed, unanimously voting to deny the project for now. The vote elicited many cheers from those in attendance.

“I actually think it’s a quality development that unfortunately the city cannot support with the current infrastructure we have,” Mayor Jim Atchison said.

Street Named Changed

During the same May 11 meeting, Council members approved an ordinance changing the name of a section of North Cartwright Road to North Collin McKinney Road. The move comes after officials in both Grayson and Collin Counties voted to make a similar change on their portion of the road that goes through the Mantua development currently under construction. The road will now have a consistent name from there to Van Alstyne Parkway, including the section that borders the future site of Van Alstyne High School.

Population number approved

The Council also approved a measure officially recognizing the city’s population at 5,338. This number was calculated based on a World Population Review estimate that took into consideration the number of single-family water meters in the city. The city has 1,738 of those meters with an average of 3.01 inhabitants per home.