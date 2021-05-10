Van Alstyne brisk development pace continues

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

In his May 11 report to the City Council, City Manager Lane Jones said Van Alstyne issued 73 building permits in April. Of those, 25 were for new home development and 35 were for residential improvements. He added that reports from Thompson Farms indicated 31 homes sold, while Riseland reported 25 new home sales within the Mantua development on the city’s west side.

“Developer interest in our community remains high with your city manager meeting with several land and housing developers during the past 30 days,” Jones said.

Central Social District Park Under Way

Jones also updated the council on the construction of the downtown Central Social District Park. The area has now been fenced off and will remain closed for an extended period of time. This includes Man Drive north of Cooper Street to Van Alstyne Parkway as well as Cooper Street between Main Drive and Preston Avenue. Additional street closures will be scheduled to minimize the impact and disruption to local businesses.

“We do not anticipate this will be pain-free, but our contractor is dedicated to producing a top-quality park with the least amount of disruption as possible,” Jones said.

Updates on Additional Street Projects

Work on replacing the sewer line on Clements Avenue between Pearl Street and John Douglas Road has begun. It is currently scheduled to be completed by June 1.

Work on a stretch of Dallas Avenue between Jefferson Street and Shreveport Lane will commence May 17. Crews will replace a water line and pave the road with asphalt. They are expected to be finished by Sept. 1.

A stretch of Marshall Drive between Hopson Street and US 75 will be the first street that the city has built with concrete, curb and gutter. This project is expected to get underway on May 24, with a target completion date of Sept. 1.