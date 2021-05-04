Local youth looking for neighbors to help

By Joshua Baethge

Van Alstyne First United Methodist Church is looking for residents who could use a hand with exterior projects. For the second straight year, the church’s youth group will have a mission “trip” close to home. Dubbed “Mission: Stay in VA,” nearly 25 local middle and high school students have already volunteered to help with projects like painting, yard work, brush removal, and even light contrition like ramps, porches, decks, and steps.

Church youth director Kellie Floyd says lingering COVID-19 concerns combined with the overwhelmingly positive response to last year’s event prompted organizers to keep the mission local again this year. She asks that anyone who would like some help with their exterior projects to email her at umyf@vafumc.com.