Van Alstyne ISD bond package passes by wide margin

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Van Alstyne voters overwhelmingly approved a $325 million bond package that will fund construction of a new high school, two future elementary schools and various other facility upgrades. District officials say the projects are critical to ensuring that schools keep up with Van Alstyne’s rapidly growing population.

In an Election Night social media posts, a district spokesperson said the future is bright for students in the district, adding that the bond passed because of the “wonderful community’s” support.

“We look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve our kids as they work toward their dreams,” the statement said to the community. “We thank you for your continued support!”

Williams Retains School Board Seat

Van Alstyne Place 2 Trustee Beau Williams fended off a challenge from Anthony Albertini to earn another term. He received 83 percent of the 589 votes cast.

Fellow trustees Dennis Smith, Steve Roddy and David Kerr all ran unopposed and will serve another term on the school board.

City Proposition Approved

Voters also approved a measure from the city of Van Alstyne to re-authorize the current sales and use tax. By law, this rate must be reapproved by voters every four years. Funds collected are used to maintain city streets.

Haley Joins incumbents on Howe ISD Board

Howe ISD Trustees Josh Vincent and Janie Finney are returning to the school board after receiving 140 and 95 votes respectively. Joining them will be Charles Haley who received 129 votes. He will replace Mark Abner, who’s been on the board since 2009 and was not seeking another term.

All Howe ISD members serve at-large. Voters were allowed to choose up to three candidates from a field of five on the ballot that also included Crystal Lawson and Brad Murphy. A total of 481 residents voted in the election.

