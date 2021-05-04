Little Big Town winners announced

Staff reports
Tyson Hennigan outran the entire field to finish an easy first in the Little Big Town Fun Run

More than 200 people come out May 1 for the Little Big Town 5K and Fun Run. Initial estimates show that the event raised nearly $10,000 for the Van Alstyne Education Foundation.  

Luke Scribner was the overall winner with a time of 17:54. Katia Loredo topped all females with a time of 23:50.  Below are the winners from each division.

The sky may have been cloudy, but there was no rain to mar the Little Big Town 5K and Fun Run

Age 9-11

Female: Reese Coleman

Male: Kyler McAfee

Age 12-14

Female: Kamya McGregor

Male: Matthew Rodriguez

Age 15-18

Female: Katia Loredo

Male: Alexandros Perperidis

Age 19-24

Male: Jordan Griffin

Female: Emily Hanna

Age 25-30

Female: Haley Jahn

Male: Trey Carson

Mickey Mouse and Spiderman get tangled up during a mascot race before the Little Big Town Fun Run. The Van Alstyne panther easily won the contest.

Age 31-35

Female: Rachel Willis

Male: Matt Turner

Age 36-39

Female: Jessica Morales

 Male: David Firmage

Age 40-45

Female: Kharryn Tran

Male: Larry McGregor

Age 46-49

Female: Trudy Clark

Male: Craig Wells

Age 50-55

Female: Denise Towe

Male: Chad Smith

Age 56-60

Female: Julie Willis

Male: David Dalmon

Kids and parents warm-up for the Little Big Town Fun Run.

Age 61-69

Male: Tim Underwood

Female: Laurie Underwood

Age 70-79

Male: Matt Sullivan

