Little Big Town winners announced

More than 200 people come out May 1 for the Little Big Town 5K and Fun Run. Initial estimates show that the event raised nearly $10,000 for the Van Alstyne Education Foundation.

Luke Scribner was the overall winner with a time of 17:54. Katia Loredo topped all females with a time of 23:50. Below are the winners from each division.

Age 9-11

Female: Reese Coleman

Male: Kyler McAfee

Age 12-14

Female: Kamya McGregor

Male: Matthew Rodriguez

Age 15-18

Female: Katia Loredo

Male: Alexandros Perperidis

Age 19-24

Male: Jordan Griffin

Female: Emily Hanna

Age 25-30

Female: Haley Jahn

Male: Trey Carson

Age 31-35

Female: Rachel Willis

Male: Matt Turner

Age 36-39

Female: Jessica Morales

Male: David Firmage

Age 40-45

Female: Kharryn Tran

Male: Larry McGregor

Age 46-49

Female: Trudy Clark

Male: Craig Wells

Age 50-55

Female: Denise Towe

Male: Chad Smith

Age 56-60

Female: Julie Willis

Male: David Dalmon

Age 61-69

Male: Tim Underwood

Female: Laurie Underwood

Age 70-79

Male: Matt Sullivan