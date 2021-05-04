Little Big Town winners announced
More than 200 people come out May 1 for the Little Big Town 5K and Fun Run. Initial estimates show that the event raised nearly $10,000 for the Van Alstyne Education Foundation.
Luke Scribner was the overall winner with a time of 17:54. Katia Loredo topped all females with a time of 23:50. Below are the winners from each division.
Age 9-11
Female: Reese Coleman
Male: Kyler McAfee
Age 12-14
Female: Kamya McGregor
Male: Matthew Rodriguez
Age 15-18
Female: Katia Loredo
Male: Alexandros Perperidis
Age 19-24
Male: Jordan Griffin
Female: Emily Hanna
Age 25-30
Female: Haley Jahn
Male: Trey Carson
Age 31-35
Female: Rachel Willis
Male: Matt Turner
Age 36-39
Female: Jessica Morales
Male: David Firmage
Age 40-45
Female: Kharryn Tran
Male: Larry McGregor
Age 46-49
Female: Trudy Clark
Male: Craig Wells
Age 50-55
Female: Denise Towe
Male: Chad Smith
Age 56-60
Female: Julie Willis
Male: David Dalmon
Age 61-69
Male: Tim Underwood
Female: Laurie Underwood
Age 70-79
Male: Matt Sullivan