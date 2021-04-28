Little BIG Town 5K returns Saturday

Staff reports

The 13th annual Little BIG Town 5K and Family Fun Run takes place this Saturday, May 1 in downtown Van Alstyne. All money raised for the event will go toward Van Alstyne teacher grants and student scholarships via the Van Alstyne Education Foundation (VAEF).

Participants can register online at getmeregistered.com. Entry into the 5K costs $30 through the end of April, and $35 May 1. The cost for the one-mile fun run is $25 ahead of time, and $30 on the event day. Those wanting to support the cause without running or walking can purchase a t-shirt online for $25.

Registration will begin at 7 am. The fun run is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. followed by the 5K at 8:30. Runners will follow the same route as the previous few years. The USATF certified 5K course will wind through the historic downtown area, beginning and ending at Dorothy Fielder Park. Ballard Road and several downtown streets will be closed from around 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. when the last runner crosses the finish line.

All participants will receive a medal. Winners of the various male and female age divisions will be posted both at the race and online.

More information on the event can be found only at bit.ly/littlebigtown5k. Additional questions may be emailed to Little Big Town chair Kristi Densmore at krisdensmore@yahoo.com.