City manager details escalating growth

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

In his report for the April 13 Van Alstyne City Council meeting, City Manager Lane Jones announced that the pace of new building permits was gaining momentum. Over the previous month, the city issued 79 building permits. Of those, 51 were for new single-family homes. An additional 23 permit requests were received and still pending additional information or the payment of fees.

Jones added that city staff continued to meet with residential and commercial developers. He listed five new housing developments being discussed, including Ballard Tract, Fourrier Tract, Harrell Tract, Megatel Homes and Spence Tract.

“One new commercial development meeting has been held and we anticipate this project will move forward,” Jones said.

Other Development Updates

Jones also announced that Van Alstyne had applied for a grant that would fund an extension of the city’s shared use path. It would connect with the existing path at Williams Way and eventually be transformed into a bike and/or walking trail to the new Central Social District Park. If approved, Jones said he would expect to receive funding late next year, and begin construction in 2023.

United Ag & Turf reported brisk business during its fire week open. The store had already sold 14 tractors as well as $100,000 in parts and $30,000 in service.

Busy Month for the Library

According to March statistics provided by the Van Alstyne Public Library, the facility saw a 65 percent increase in patrons over the previous month. Circulation increased by 57 percent, and the number of eBooks checked out rose by 17 percent.

Also in March, a group of volunteers put in over 100 hours of work with library staff to complete several renovation projects. New flooring was added in the meeting room and restrooms, and five free-standing wooden shelves were repaired, stained and sealed. The conference room table was refurbished as well. Nearly 2,020 square feet of walls were panted in the building's west wing. More than 3,000 books, DVD’s and audiobooks were de-shelve and re-shelved.