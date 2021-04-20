VAISD plans for Decision Day

staff reports

Join Van Alstyne High School as they celebrate "National Decision Day" by hosting an assembly to honor seniors who have made their post graduation plans. The school wants to recognize and celebrate the Class of 2021- whether they are attending college, a trade school, joining the military, or heading straight into the workforce. Family, friends, and community members are welcome to attend.

The event will take place April 30 at 9 a.m. in the VAHS Gymnasium. Seniors and guests are encouraged to wear spirit wear for their university.