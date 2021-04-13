Education foundation hosts Night in Havana

staff reports

A Night in Havana was a successful night for the Van Alstyne Education Foundation. The tropical themed bash raised more than $60,000 to go toward student scholarships and teacher grants.

Partygoers began the evening with hors d'oeuvres and casino games as well as cocktails, beer and wine provided by Friends of the Foundation. The musical stylings of DJ Chris Brown serenaded the crowd as they made their way to dinner catered by Blue Mesa.

Casino game prize winners were announced later in the evening before Van Alstyne Education Foundation Director Mandy Montgomery officially welcomed everyone and thanked them for coming out for a good cause.

Superintendent David Brown and PAC President Zac Flores then gave the Seats for Panthers Presentation. That was followed by a live auction lead by Jason McDonald.

The festivities ended with the conclusion of the silent auction. Good times were had by many. The best part about it may have been that everyone could say they did it for the kids.