Howe city administrator prepares for retirement

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Howe City Administrator Joe Shephard said it was time to move on from the role he has held since 2009. The 65-year-old recently announced his intention to retire, leaving city officials in search of a replacement. His last day will be Sept. 30.

“It’s just a case of reaching retirement age,” Shephard said. “I have no concrete plans about what to do next, I’ll probably look for some part-time job just to keep busy but haven’t made any decisions about that.”

The City Administrator serves as the chief executive officer for the city and works under the direction of the city council. According to Mayor Bill French, Howe will soon begin advertising for a replacement. Staff will accept applications for approximately two months, with interviews taking place later this summer. The mayor said that he hopes to make a hire by September so that the new person will have a month to train with Shepard and transition into the role.

Before coming to Howe, Shephard served as the police chief and then mayor of Seymour, Tex. He was also an officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Shephard says that the thing he will miss most are the people that he works with.