April designated Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month

staff reports

The Grayson County Commissioner's took the time Tuesday to recognize April as Child Abuse Awareness & Prevention Month.

According to statistics from the Grayson County Children’s Advocacy Center, there were 68,461 cases of child abuse in Texas last year. Of those, 464 children were abused locally. These numbers do not include cases of abuse that were investigated by law enforcement but never officially confirmed.

According to a December 2020 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stress, loss of income and social isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic increased the risk for child abuse and neglect. While the number of emergency department visits related to abuse and neglect declined last year, the percentage of visits resulting in hospitalization increased. The report goes on to say that some of the best ways to prevent child abuse include financial support for families in need and, ensuring family-friendly policies at workplaces

In order to raise awareness and combat the staggering problem, the Children's Advocacy Center is asking for individuals and businesses to get involved. People are encouraged to wear blue every Friday, especially April 9 which has been designated Glue Blue Day in Texas. Everyone is encouraged to post pictures of themselves in blue using the hashtags #goblue #learnrecognizereport #knowchildabuse.

The Children’s Advocacy Center will also host free classes on how to recognize the signs and symptoms of abuse, as well as how to report them. There will be an in-person session held on April 13 as well as a virtual class slated for April 27. Groups of six or more may also schedule a private class by contacting the Children’s Advocacy Center.

Child About Awareness Month was first established in 1983. According to the U.S Department of Health and Human Services, it is intended as a time for communities to rededicate themselves to being supportive of families and to actively find ways to prevent child abuse and neglect while also taking positive steps to promote child and family well-being.