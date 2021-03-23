Van Alstyne leaders break ground on industrial park’s 2nd phase

staff reports

Community leaders came together March 19 to usher in the next phase of one of Van Alstyne’s key economic development initiatives.

The Van Alstyne Community & Economic Development (VACED) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to officially open construction on Phase 2 of Cold Springs Industrial Park. The project will provide infrastructure and roadway to the 40-plus acres of the park and marks the first industrial project undertaken by the city corporation in over a decade. The $1.2 million project will allow for expansion of the industrial park and provide new opportunities to bring industrial and manufacturing partners into the city.

“Phase 2 gives us the tools we need to bring new business to town,” said VACED Executive Director Rodney Williams. “The project itself is a significant undertaking and allows for something we simply have not had to offer – land.”

Williams thanked those in attendance before introducing Van Alstyne Mayor Jim Atchison \. The mayor highlighted the work of the board and city staff to make the project a reality. VACED Board President David Sileven then thanked City Manager Lane Jones for his assistance and guidance throughout the project and thanking everyone involved for their hard work.

The project, including a bond initiative, land purchase and awarding the engineering contract to McManus & Johnson after a thorough bidding process, was the product of the prior economic development board of David Sileven, Brad Clough (both of whom serve on the current board), Laura Cooper, Keith Arsenault and Greg McElyea, as well as the current board of Sileven, Clough, Robert Jaska, Mark Moss, Alesha Crowell and Sherry Jeffcoat. They were supported by staff members Tiffany Chartier and Williams.

“This is a fulfillment on our promise to realize our mission to create or retain job opportunities and recruit manufacturers and industries,” Sileven said. “I am incredibly proud of the accomplishments of our EDC team, I am incredibly excited about the events happening (in the park), but I am most hopeful about the future of Van Alstyne.”